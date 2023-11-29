Tanzania: Immigration Hailed for Offering Retirement Education

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO: THE Immigration Services Department has been commended for introducing retirement education to its employees, a move which will help them to easily cope with life after the retirement.

The remark was made on Monday by Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms Miriam Mmbaga, when officiating the opening of the meeting of the Immigration Department's Worker's Council, which was held in Moshi, in Kilimanjaro Region.

"Various studies show that many retirees face the challenge of adopting life after retirement because of lack of education and sometimes find themselves losing what they earned during their many years of service," she said.

Ms Mmbaga who represented the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the ministry, Mr Kasper Mmuya, during the occasion, added that, to avoid the challenge, it was better for employees to start being educated about life after retirement once they get employed.

"It is good that retirement education be given to the employees in their first days of their employments through an induction course so that they can be on alert. This will build an understanding of how to live life after retirement instead of giving them that education when approaching retirement", she said.

Commenting on the workers' council meeting, Ms Mmbaga said that it was an important pillar in building good relations and sincere cooperation among the employees of the department.

"The Sixth Phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has put in place good environment aimed at building and strengthening the economy of our country, so it is good that you support her by performing your duties with good cooperation among yourselves", she advised.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Workers' Council, Commissioner Immigration Gerald Kihinga said the meeting was a continuation of the council's annual meetings aimed at discussing various issues related to the implementation of the duties of the department.

"This Workers' Council meeting has been a platform for employees to cooperate in carrying out their duties; also, this meeting has been successful in uniting all the employees of the Immigration department," he added.