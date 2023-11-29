Tanzania: RC Chalamila Urges Tanesco Workers to Observe Integrity

28 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM: DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has asked workers of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to embrace integrity when carrying out their duties.

Mr Chalamila made statement yesterday when he launched visa card for members of the TANESCO's Saccos.

The launching of the visa card was part of the 55th general meeting of the Saccos.

He commended the Saccos for introducing such service, saying it could be the first ever Saccos in the country to launch such visa card.

"Let me congratulate you because you will enable your members access their money even when are outside the country,' he said.

Speaking, Saccos chairperson Somoe Nguhwe said this year's general meeting has brought together leaders, executives and members to look at performance of the association while setting targets for the next year.

He said the number of members has increased from 6063 in 2021/22 to 6354 in the year 2022/23, equivalent to 4.8 per cent.

On the other hand, members' deposits have grown from 41.9bn/- in the year 2021/22 to 44.1bn/- in the year 2022/23, equivalent to 5.2 per cent increase.

The Saccos also managed to issue loans amounting to 57.1bn/- to its members in the year 2022, compared to 48.9bn/- issued in the year 2021.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.