Tanzania: RC Chalamila Urges Tanesco Workers to Observe Integrity

DAR ES SALAAM: DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has asked workers of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to embrace integrity when carrying out their duties.

Mr Chalamila made statement yesterday when he launched visa card for members of the TANESCO's Saccos.

The launching of the visa card was part of the 55th general meeting of the Saccos.

He commended the Saccos for introducing such service, saying it could be the first ever Saccos in the country to launch such visa card.

"Let me congratulate you because you will enable your members access their money even when are outside the country,' he said.

Speaking, Saccos chairperson Somoe Nguhwe said this year's general meeting has brought together leaders, executives and members to look at performance of the association while setting targets for the next year.

He said the number of members has increased from 6063 in 2021/22 to 6354 in the year 2022/23, equivalent to 4.8 per cent.

On the other hand, members' deposits have grown from 41.9bn/- in the year 2021/22 to 44.1bn/- in the year 2022/23, equivalent to 5.2 per cent increase.

The Saccos also managed to issue loans amounting to 57.1bn/- to its members in the year 2022, compared to 48.9bn/- issued in the year 2021.