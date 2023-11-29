Angolan National Day

11 November 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Angola a heartfelt congratulations on the 48th anniversary of your independence.

I am appreciative of the ways that the United States and Angola have expanded our partnership, especially in the past year. From the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, to increased security cooperation, to the ways that U.S. companies are finding success in Angola, the U.S.-Angola relationship is strong and growing. We look forward to continuing to work with the Angolan people on regional stability, shared prosperity, and combatting corruption.

I applaud our shared commitment to peace, security, and the principles of the UN charter, and I wish the best for the people of Angola as you celebrate this day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

