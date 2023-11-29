Kenya: Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Landberg's Travel to Kenya and Somalia

document

Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg travelled to Kenya and Somalia November 13 - 17 to discuss shared counterterrorism objectives, review State Department-funded capacity building programs, and engage with his counterparts to strengthen security cooperation.

In Kenya, Acting Coordinator Landberg met with senior government officials to reaffirm the United States' strong security partnership with Kenya and to discuss priorities for regional coordination and cooperation against terrorism threats in East Africa. Acting Coordinator Landberg joined Kenya's Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a State Department-funded law enforcement training center in Kanyonyo, Kenya.

In Somalia, Acting Coordinator Landberg met with senior government officials to discuss shared counterterrorism objectives in the country.

