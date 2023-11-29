Kenya: Gor Mahia Fan Strikes Gold With 3.5 Million SportPesa Mega Jackpot Bonus

Nairobi — In a remarkable turn of fortune, Julius Njuguna, a dedicated Gor Mahia supporter, has emerged victorious, securing a life-changing KSH 3,548,387 by correctly predicting 15 out of 17 games in the recent SportPesa Mega Jackpot.

The 30-year-old, also an avid follower of English Premier League giants Manchester United, came tantalizingly close to the grand prize of KSH 334,783,843.

However, two minor stumbles resulted in his still impressive windfall of over 3.5 million as the SportPesa Mega Jackpot bonus.

Amidst challenging economic times in the country, Njuguna expressed his profound gratitude to a higher power for this extraordinary blessing, especially following several unsuccessful attempts in the past.

The plastic businessman, visibly elated, shared that this win represents the most significant financial gain in his three decades of existence.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Njuguna recounts, "The night before the Mega Jackpot concluded, with just two games left, I told myself I was finally in the bonus sector. My wife encouraged me to have faith and wait, making it a sleepless night for me. The next morning, a message confirmed that I had won 3.5 million. I had to wake up my wife, and we couldn't sleep that night. SportPesa called to congratulate me the next day, and the money was deposited into my account at 4:00 am."

Expressing gratitude to SportPesa, Njuguna shared his plans for the windfall, stating, "My life is about to change. I had started constructing my mom's house, and this win will help me finish the project. Additionally, I plan to purchase a small plot of land and allocate the remaining funds towards my children's education."

In a commitment to continue his streak, Njuguna pledged to remain an avid player in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot, which has now grown to an impressive Ksh 335,968,787.

The upcoming weekend promises another exciting round, with the first game scheduled for Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 PM.