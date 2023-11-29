Kenya: UN Calls for Deployment of Kenyan-Led Security Team to Haiti as Gang Wars Escalate

Nairobi — A report, published by the United Nations HumanRights office and the UN political mission in Haiti has called for the urgent deployment of the multinational security support mission authorized by the UN Security Council in October.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said violence has gradually escalated in the Bas-Artibonite region north of the capital, with the U.N. documenting some 22,000 displaced amid murders, looting, kidnappings and widespread sexual violence.

Türk, has warned that across Haiti, at least 3,960 people have been killed, 1,432 injured and 2,951 kidnapped in gang-related violence this year alone.

Kenya was ready to volunteer the 1,000 police officers to spearhead the peace mission but the move was halted last month after Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot filed a case in court challenging the deployment arguing that it was unconstitutional.

Justice Chacha Mwita is set to ruling shall be made on January 26, 2024.

The report noted increased efforts will need to be deployed to strengthen Haiti's rule of law institutions, especially the police, the judiciary, and the prison system.

"The report focuses on the Bas-Artibonite district, located in Central Haiti, about 100 kilometres from the capital Port-au-Prince, has seen a significant rise in gang violence in the last two years. Between January 2022 and October 2023, at least 1,694 people were killed, injured, or kidnapped in Bas-Artibonite," the report concluded.

The report further stated that kidnapping for ransom by criminal groups has become a constant fear for users of public transport across Bas-Artibonite where a 22-year-old woman was dragged off a bus in March this year by gang members, who held her captive for over two weeks and repeatedly beat and raped her.

It was reported that a few weeks after the incident the woman was released, where she committed suicide.

"The criminal groups rampaging through "rival" villages, are executing local people and using sexual violence against women and even very young children. The groups also loot farmers' properties, crops, livestock and destroy irrigation canals, contributing to the displacement of more than 22,000 people from their villages, "indicated the report.

According to the report, in September 2023 more than 45 per cent of the population of Bas-Artibonite was in a situation of acute food insecurity due to violence caused by criminal gangs that also left many farming families unable to repay their debts or to access basic services.

"The situation in Haiti is cataclysmic. We are continuing to receive reports of killings, sexual violence, displacement and other violence - including in hospitals," Türk said.

He added ,"With terrible violence against the population expanding - within and outside Port-au-Prince - and the inability of the police to stop them, the much-needed Multinational Security Support mission needs to be deployed to Haiti as soon as possible,"

The High Commissioner stressed that the support mission must include internal oversight mechanisms and other safeguards to ensure its compliance with international human rights norms and standards.