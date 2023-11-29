Kenya: Speaker Kingi Urges Senators to Censure 3 CSs for Skipping House, Opting for Dubai Trip

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has called on Senators to consider censuring three Cabinet Secretaries after they failed to show up for a scheduled grilling session.

This is after Prime Cabinet Secretaries Musalia Mudavadi, Energy CS Davis Chirchir, and National Treasury CS Njunguna Ndungu were condemned for failing to attend the event organized by the House.

Kingi described the conduct of the three ministers as discourteous and disrespectful and expressed displeasure with the trio for alleged late communication to the secretariat of the Senate.

Senators Boni Khalwale, Edwin Sifuna, and Fatuma Dullo condemned the conduct of the three ministers as "unbecoming."

They noted that said ministers have never been members of cabinet and therefore it was unlikely for them to discern the gravity of their action to the house.

The Cabinet Secretaries, according to the statement by the Senate, were unable to attend the session because they had traveled to Dubai to attend the COP28.