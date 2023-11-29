Kenya: JSC Team Deployed to Probe Threats to Kakamega Magistrate By Mumias East MP Salasya

Nairobi — A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) team has been deployed to conduct investigations on the threats to a Kakamega Magistrate by Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya over a Sh500,000 debt ruling.

According to a statement from the commission, the team will also engage the relevant agencies during its probe on the matter.

It condemned the incident, the commission stated that any attempt to interfere with the independence of the judiciary including the decisional independence of any judge or judicial officer is an affront to the constitution of Kenya.

"The commission has received information that Hon. Peter Salasya, MP Mumias East has been threatening, intimidating and harassing a Hon.Magistrate presiding over a case in which he is a party," the statement read

"These persistent threats during the hearing and after delivery of the judgment have been reported at the Kakamega Central police station. The commission condemns such acts in the strongest terms possible," the statement further outlined.

It has further assured to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, emphasizing that the decisional independence of a judge or any judicial officer must be safeguarded all times