Tanzania, Zanzibar Vie for Cecafa Semis Spot

COUNTRY'S envoys in the CECAFA U-18 Boys Championship will today be hunting for tickets into the semifinals stage of the ongoing tournament at the Kakamega Stadium in Kenya.

Tanzania and Zanzibar are pooled in Group B will battle it with South Sudan and Uganda respectively, with Tanzania's game kicking at midday whereas Zanzibar 's match will be staged in the evening.

Both sides; Tanzania and Zanzibar secured victory in their opening matches, with Tanzania clinching a 1-0 victory against Uganda with the lone winner netted by Wilson Sharif in the 15th minute of the first half.

Similarly, to their compatriots, Zanzibar who also secured a 1-0 win against South Sudan, the goal from the courtesy of Mohamed Mohamed. Victory for home sides against their opponents in their today's games will see them book their tickets into the semis.

Tanzania and Zanzibar are tied on the first place of Group B with three points and one goal each. South Sudan and Uganda are yet to secure points after both teams played their first two matches.

In other developments, Kenya's team has advanced to the semifinals after defeating Rwanda 1-0 and securing their spot at the top of the group.

Aldrine Kibet's powerful shot in the 37th minute secured Kenya's second consecutive win, elevating them to six points in the group standing.

Yesterday's 3-0 victory against Sudan placed Somalia in the second position, while Rwanda now holds the third spot with three points. Sudan remains without any point after the two matches played so far.