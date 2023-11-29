Tanzania: Kikwete Touts Quality Education for 4th Industrial Revolution

DAR ES SALAAM: FORMER President, Dr Jakaya Kikwete, has stressed the significance of quality education in the current fourth industrial revolution.

Dr Kikwete, who also serves as Chairperson of the Global Partnership of Education, made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the three-day 3rd International Quality Education Conference (IQEC) in Dar es Salaam, organised by the Tanzania Education Network TEN/MET.

The conference, themed 'Rethinking Education Systems in the Fourth Industrial Revolution,' brought together education stakeholders from both within and outside the country to share knowledge on adapting to global technological advancements.

Mr Kikwete commended TEN/MET for selecting a theme that aligns well with the current and future world.

The former president emphasised the need to discuss issues related to technological changes, citing an example of driverless cars and taxis in California.

He stated that automation, Artificial Intelligence, and other technological advancements will replace many jobs, making it crucial to engage in discussions on quality education in the fourth industrial revolution.

Kikwete also expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in improving the quality of education under the Sixth-Phase Government.

He acknowledged the government's efforts to enhance the accessibility and quality of education, while also recognising that more work needs to be done.

Furthermore, Kikwete thanked TEN/MET for honouring him with a special award, which he dedicated to all those who worked with him during his presidential term to promote education standards in the country.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the President's Office, Regional Administration, and Local Government, Dr Charles Msonde stressed the need for significant investment in the education sector to keep up with advancements in science and technology.

Dr highlighted the progress made in achieving universal basic education but acknowledged challenges such as inadequate school infrastructure and teacher shortages.

He stated that the government is committed to reforming the education sector through policy and curriculum reviews.

Chairperson of the TEN/MET Board, Faraja Nyalandu, expressed their dedication to elevating education standards in the country. She described the conference as an opportunity to seek sustainable solutions, generate best practices, and develop education systems that will guide policymakers.

This year's IQEC has attracted approximately 200 participants to brainstorm on effectively utilising digital changes for the growth of the education sector.