Tanzania Cricket Team in Four Straight Defeats in Namibia

THE National Men Cricket Team's journey to the 2024 T20 World Cup has ended with four straight defeats in Windhoek, Namibia.

Tanzania have had a hard time sealing a spot in the finals, since the competition commenced last Wednesday. In the four games Tanzania have played so far, they suffered them all. They were defeated by Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Nigeria.

The T20 is slated to finish tomorrow, with Namibia assured of the finals after winning its first five games in the qualifier tournament.

Namibia will be featured in its third successive T20 World Cup, following the 2021 and 2022 editions. At the 2021 World Cup, the Eagles also made it to the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, with two rounds to go, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Nigeria are in contention to grab the last spot. Since Tanzania and Rwanda have not won any games, their chances of qualifying are now gone.

Tanzanian players are therefore waiting to complete the qualifying fixture, as they remain with two matches against hosts Namibia and Rwanda.

In the first game, Uganda punished Tanzania by eight wickets at Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Then followed a defeat by Zimbabwe at the United Ground. In the encounter, Tanzania suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

In the fourth encounter, Tanzania suffered from Kenya by 50 runs at Wanderers Cricket Ground before they lost to Nigeria by three wickets at the United Ground.