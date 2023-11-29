Tanzania: Eacop Hands Over Houses to Muheza Residents

29 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter

Tanga — TANGA: EACOP has handed over 339 houses as replacement of housing project at Songakibaoni Village in the Muheza, Tanga Region.

The EACOP General Manager, Tanzania Branch Wendy Brown said on Tuesday that the replacement housing programme and their ancillary structures have been a cornerstone of the company's commitment to households affected by the land acquisition process.

"We are proud to have collaborated with local contractors in the construction process, empowering the communities we serve and ensuring the highest quality construction for those impacted by the pipeline project," said Ms Brown.

The EACOP in Tanzania has handed over a total of 339 houses to 293 physically displaced project-affected persons across eight pipeline-affected Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga spanning 21 districts and 102 Villages.

Of these 339 replacement houses and their auxiliary structures, 43 were handed to project-affected persons affected by the early land acquisition for the main camps and pipe yards last year in Missenyi, Muleba, Bukombe, Nzega and Singida Districts.

The 296 houses were for households affected by the pipeline route land acquisition covering 1143kilometres across eight regions.

The handover of the last replacement house concludes the long journey of the land acquisition process for the crude pipeline section in the country.

In Tanzania, 344 of 9904 project-affected persons were physically displaced, and of these 293 selected replacement houses and ancillary structures as their preferred form of compensation.

The housing package comprises a 5000-litre water tank as well as a 400-watt solar array, complete with 200 ampere-hour battery, inverter, and charger controller.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.