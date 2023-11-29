Ethiopia: Germany Pledges Support to Art's Promotion of Women's Rights

- Gov't calls women to take lead in advocacy

ADDIS ABABA- Germany wants to support artists to contribute to empowering women and girls in their fight against sexual- and gender-based violence (GBV), the country's Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

As part of the international 16 days of activism, the Embassy of Germany and the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Centre organized an event recently under the theme: "Youth in Art for Women's Rights" at Goethe-Institut.

In his opening remarks, Germany Ambassador to Ethiopia Stephan Auer stated that the event aims to bring together artists from all arenas to explore together how to artistically approach women's rights. "Artists are one of the most vocal groups in society, and we want to support them to contribute to empowering women and girls in their fight against sexual- and gender-based violence."

Through the voice and works of Ethiopian artists, the Embassy wants to raise the public's awareness of women human rights defenders' movement. "Equality and commitment to women's rights are the heart of Germany's human rights policy. In Ethiopia, we support women's rights organizations to ensure women's rights and gender equality become reality."

Art provides an unlimited space to share messages of human rights resilience, strength and unity against GBV. In this regard, the strong artists will display the strength and resilience of Ethiopian women in the fight against GBV through their works, Ambassador Auer emphasized.

Kalkidan Tesfaye, Advocacy and Communication senior Officer with the Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Centre mentioned that the event highlights how youth artists portray women's rights in their works.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Human Rights Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The center collaborates with musicians, poets, animators, filmmakers, and visual artists to promote the causes of sexually assaulted women and girls as we assist those affected by unrest and other situations.

So far, the center has formulated and provided training for over 12 Human Rights Defenders Centers in 12 universities that are believed to be vulnerable to instability.

Peace State Minister Taye Denda said at the event that conveying messages through art is significant as it reaches a vast audience in different forms. Campaigning for the rights of women and children using art is crucial given the fact that they are the major victims of GBV as well as insecurity.

The state minister further noted that women and girls are expected to be in forefront to fight for their rights and take the lion share in sensitizing the society, as they are the most vulnerable groups in the times of unrest and crises. Women's participation in conflict prevention and revolution is also improving from time to time.

The government not only formulates and adopts laws but it is fully committed to ensure women's rights are respected. Human right activists also need to exert their responsibility in advocating women's rights and holding accountable individuals who commit sexual assaults, Taye pleaded.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023