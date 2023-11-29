Ethiopia: Timely Step to Curb Unemployment!

The government of Ethiopia has these days built a system to make situations easy for job seekers to meet their dreams at home or abroad. Not only is the government working to help citizens secure job opportunities especially from overseas but it has also been capitalizing on respecting their individual rights and widening alternatives based on their preference and consent.

It has been recurrently heralded that the national job creation efforts are paying off as some 120,000 citizens have been employed within quarter a year. Yes, at national level, citizens have been sent after all the requirements are analyzed to easily identify the whereabouts of them, why, how and in what circumstance they are going to work via cementing ties with many countries especially with the Arab and Middle East ones.

Needless to state, the government has been capitalizing on making citizens entrepreneurs through vibrant technical and vocational colleges from which makers, innovators and renewed experts can be hatched. True, remarkable system is being entertained in Ethiopia to create job opportunities at home and/or abroad. For instance, over 411,000 citizens have been registered to be sent to overseas and the performance with regard to job creation has shown 30% growth concerning job creation within quarter of a year.

Those citizens who are sent to foreign countries for job opportunities, 120,000 ones, are not merely sent, but their rights are respected as the place where they are to domicile is well identified, and their preference for selecting countries or places for work is exclusively left for them to decide based on their inclination.

It is well remembered that a number of Ethiopians were highly exposed to hazardous circumstances and even life threatening aspects before, but this perilous trend is prettily altered now. Obvious, framing legal channels all the time has to be well promoted as citizens' wellbeing and rights could easily be secured.

Thanks to the Ethiopian government for its relentless effort to help citizens have a secured, reliable and devoid of threat place of work. As the fashion has now changed, citizens of all walks of life, peculiarly those who are categorized under the working group have been provided with the required training, awareness raising schemes and skills to help them deal with whatever they come across, make well aware of what is expected of them and where to go for work.

Such a noteworthy and lawful channel would be of paramount importance in supporting citizens confidently working hard thereby changing their lives and that of their family, too.

The government of Ethiopia has been trying all its best to well address the daunting challenges from which its citizens are suffering and committed to formulate broad-based policy reforms towards that end though unemployment, underdevelopment and social imbalances still leave negative repercussions among citizens. The government has continuously articulated the need to create sufficient employment opportunities to absorb the country's growing labor force and has put in place various short, medium and long-term employment creation measures that are meant to improve the income and livelihood of citizens both in rural and urban areas. This is really bearing fruits.

Of the various ways being put in place, overseas job securing comes at the forefront as a number of citizens are being recipients of a range of jobs. Yes, devising mechanisms in collaboration with development partners is a rewarding step, indeed!

In a nutshell, the government is working hard to get the roots of the sporadic skirmishes in some parts of Ethiopia dried for good thereby widening job opportunities for all citizens, especially for job seekers. In so doing, creating new jobs will be very much easy and all citizens can enjoy working at home and abroad.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023