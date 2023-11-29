Ethiopia Shares Green-Led Industrialization Success in Unido Conference

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has shared its best green-focused industrialization practices at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) stage, the Prime Minister Office said.

Office Press Secretary Billene Seyoum stated that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) shared Ethiopia's green legacy industrialization success, which embraces renewable energy strategy and policy frameworks, in the UNIDO's 20th General Conference.

According to Billene, the Premier also highlighted the country's remarkable industrialization progress that has created an enabling environment for investment and reformed the macroeconomic agenda. This success has helped to accelerate Ethiopia's industrial development and biodiversity sectors in the last five years.

"The PM has emphasized that Ethiopia's home-grown reform agenda identified agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, mining and tourism sectors as priorities that push the national economy the way forward."

The press secretary further noted that the conference helps Ethiopia to share and promotes the success of its green growth development strategy in bringing holistic change and progress. Besides, Abiy underlined the inclusion of the community in various sectors to ensure sustainable development and the benefit of the public. "The country has been cherished recognition for its greatest achievement on crops import and export transition."

At the sidelines of the conference, the Premier reportedly held a discussion with his Austrian counterpart Karl Nehammer on the ways to further strengthen the two countries' bilateral diplomatic and historic people-to-people ties. Similarly, the leaders exchanged views on ways Austrian investors to engage in Ethiopia's Agriculture, infrastructure development, mining and railway sectors among others.

Ethiopia is among few countries undertaking various policy reforms, which are vehicles to ensuring food safety, reducing unemployment, and flourishing industry-led development and clean energy accessibility.

During the occasion, the Premier called on developed countries to enlarge their financial support as well as technology transfer to Africa.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023