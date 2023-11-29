Ethiopia, UAE to Solidify Cooperation in Brics Family

- Express partnership in COP-28

ADDIS ABABA-Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are set to become full members of the BRICS economic bloc, expressed commitment to utilizing the platform to enhance their all-round relations and cooperation.

The above came at the 52nd National Day Anniversary of the UAE here Monday.

In his remark at the occasion, Director-General for Middle East, Asia and Pacific Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Gebeyehu Ganga revealed Ethiopia's keenness to employ the bloc to keep the thriving relations with the UAE.

According to the director, the two countries' accession to the economic bloc would avail a great opportunity to both parties to boost relations in social, economic and political spheres.

Ambassador Gebeyehu further expressed Ethiopia's deep admiration and appreciation for the UAE's remarkable achievement and strong bond between the two nations. "The UAE National Day Marks the historic union of the seven Emirates and the birth of a nation that exemplifies progress, unity, and prosperity."

According to the diplomat, the Ethio-UAE bilateral ties are being consolidated and the visit of high-ranking government officials has paved the way for further cooperation. "In this regard, the recent visit of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries. The discussions, the signed agreements and MoUs, and commitments made during the visit reflect the shared aspirations for progress, mutual cooperation, and long-term partnership."

Ethiopia also congratulated the UAE for hosting the upcoming 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) and expressed its desire to make a meaningful participation in the summit. Ethiopia will also look forward to working closely with the UAE on the green development and climate change arena.

The UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to humanitarian efforts, providing aid and support to countries in need, including Ethiopia during times of difficulties. This generosity has undoubtedly strengthened the ties between the two nations and fostered a spirit of unity and cooperation.

He said, "The UAE has become the second home for many Ethiopians, who have found tremendous opportunities for employment and growth. The UAE's welcoming nature and inclusive policies have provided a safe and prosperous environment for Ethiopians, allowing them to contribute to the nation's progress while preserving their own cultural heritage."

Together, governments of Ethiopia and the UAE can build bridges of collaboration and strengthen partnership to facilitate progress not only for the two nations but also for the entire region, the director general remarked.

UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia Mohammed Salem Al Rashidi said on his part that the two countries' accession to the BRICS family is of paramount importance to boost their relations in social, economic and political spheres.

Ambassador Mohammed indicated the Ethio-UAE diplomatic relations, which was formalized by his country's opening of its Embassy in Addis Ababa in 2010, has been evolving at bilateral, regional and international domains.

"The UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's recent visit to Ethiopia is the manifestation of the two countries strong bond whereby various MoUs, which helped to consolidate the multifaceted ties, were concluded."

Noting climate is one of the issues the UAE government placed great emphasis in the Year of Sustainability 2023, the ambassador expressed his country's readiness to the successful conduct of the COP-28.

Ethiopia and the UAE have a long-standing relation that can be traced back to 1973 and ever since, the political, economic and people-to-people ties have been getting stronger.

The UAE celebrates its national day on December 2, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the Union in 1971 to unify the seven emirates as one united and prosperous country.

BY BILAL DERSO

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023