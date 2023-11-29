Ethiopia: Amplifying the Role of IGAD in Land Policy Formulation

The 5th Edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa, convened by the African Land Policy Centre, the tripartite consortium consisting of African Union The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UN-ECA) brought together delegates and experts from across the continent to deliberate on critical land-related issues and formulate actionable recommendations. Among the distinguished participants is Hon. Saleh Maalim Alio, the County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, Urban Development, Circular Economy, Solid Waste management and Sanitation representing County Government of Mandera-Kenya at this prestigious event.

The African Land Policy Centre, an institution of the African Union, has long served as a vital platform for African Union member states to collaborate on issues related to land policy. This year's conference, held in the vibrant city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was no exception. The theme of the event, "Promoting Sustainable Land Governance in Africa for Accelerating Implementation of the AfCFTA" while at the side events presentation included "Amplifying the Role of Kenya Counties in Land Policy Formulation," Saleh struck a chord with who has been a staunch advocate for county-level involvement in shaping Kenya's land policies.

Saleh who is renowned for their dedication to land-related issues and expertise in the field, seized the opportunity to emphasize the critical role county Governments play in land policy formulation in Kenya. Their participation in the conference was a testament to County Governments in Kenya's commitment to devolution, which has seen a significant shift of power and responsibilities to the county governments.

In Kenya, where land-related conflicts have been a persistent challenge, the need for effective land policy formulation cannot be overstated. Counties, being closer to the grassroots, are well-positioned to address local land issues and ensure that land policies are tailored to meet the unique needs of their respective regions. Hon. Saleh highlighted how counties have been working tirelessly to address land disputes, streamline land administration processes, and promote responsible land use.

During Saleh' s presentations and engagement at the conference, shared success stories and best practices from Mandera Counties four selected Urban centers namely Khalalio, Sala, Rhamu-Dimtu and Kiliweheris physical and land use planning supported by IGAD-Land Governance Unit and Kenya, illustrating how IGAD a regional member countries in partnership with mandera county governments have successfully engaged local communities in land governance, urban, physical and land use planning and supporting the Lands Department, County attorney and the Judicial service commission to offer land dispute resolution mechanism through the creation of AJS- Maslaha Center (Alternative Justice System). Their insights were well-received by delegates from other African countries who were eager to learn from Kenya's experience.

In addition to advocating for the importance of Kenya County Governments county executive members involvement in land policy as the Planning authorities at the County Level, Saleh also engaged in fruitful discussions with fellow delegates on various pressing land-related issues, including land tenure security, land governance, and sustainable land use practices for pastoralist and nomadic communities in the region . These discussions resulted in a set of actionable recommendations that will be presented to the African Union for consideration.

Saleh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Mandera County Government and other frontier counties Kenya at the 5th Edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa. He emphasized that the exchange of ideas and experiences at such events is instrumental in shaping effective land policies that can transform the lives of millions of Africans.

As the conference concluded, Saleh returns to Kenya with a wealth of knowledge, fresh insights, and a renewed commitment to championing the role of Kenya counties in land policy formulation. Their participation in this Continental and international gathering serves as a testament to Kenya's dedication to finding innovative solutions to land-related challenges and ensuring that the voices of local communities are heard in the policymaking process.

In the coming months, it is expected that Saleh will continue to work closely with his colleagues and stakeholders at the county and national levels to implement the recommendations and best practices garnered from the conference, further strengthening Kenya's approach to land governance and policy formulation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 5th Edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa has not only highlighted the "Promoting Sustainable Land Governance in Africa for Accelerating Implementation of the AfCFTA" importance of counties in land policy but has also positioned Hon. Saleh as a key advocate and influencer in this critical field. Kenya can undoubtedly look forward to a brighter future in land governance with dedicated leaders like Saleh leading the way.

Saleh's remarkable participation in the conference is a testament to Mandera County Government commitment to devolution and effective land policy formulation and implementation and it is a beacon of hope for better land management and governance in his county.

Note: The author of this article is Hon. Saleh Maalim Alio, County Executive Committee Membera-Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, Urban Development, Circular Economy, Solid Waste Management and Sanitation, Mandera County Government.

BY SALEH MAALIM ALIO

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023