Ethiopia, Czech Republic to Deepen Cooperation

-Premier also meets with Austrian Chancellor

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia and Czech Republic have vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining and tourism apart from strengthening their existing cooperation in the defense sector.

This was noted when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and his Czech Republic counterpart Petr Fiala met yesterday.

It was learnt Premier Abiy was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Office of the Government of the Czech Republic in Prague by Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew arrived in Prague, Czech Republic for official state visit on Monday night.

It is to be recalled that the Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala paid a two day state visit to Ethiopia and the two countries held extensive discussions on expanding bilateral ties in all fronts during the early November 2023.

Earlier, Ethiopia and Austria have agreed to strengthen economic and people to people relations as the leaders of the two nations conferred on the sideline of the 20th UNIDO General Conference in Vienna.

On November 27, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) discussed with the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Ethio-Austria relations, development cooperation and potential areas for strengthened collaboration.

The leaders agreed to widening cooperation areas and consolidating the existing relations. After the discussion, Abiy posted on social media that he is grateful to Chancellor Karl Nehammer for the fruitful exchanges.

"Ethio-Austria relations are over a century old with current relations enhanced by robust development cooperation. We aim to build on our existing relations gearing partnerships towards economic cooperation," he wrote.

Elaborating about the discussion to the media, Government Communication Service (GCS) Minister Legese Tulu (PhD) disclosed that Abiy used the opportunity to call on Austrian investors to engage in Ethiopia in various areas as the country is striving to achieve a multi-sectoral development.

The Austrian Chancellor on his part expressed his interest in which Austrian investors engaged in Ethiopia in the areas of agricultural development, mining and infrastructure mainly in road and railway projects, the Minister stated.

The Chancellor also conveyed his country's interest on consolidating the longstanding bilateral ties and strengthening people to people relations between the two nations, he said.

The Austrian government has successful experiences in tourism and agricultural development. Completing economic revision in the past three years, the country is striving to mobilize technical and financial support to achieve its homegrown economic development agenda, he added.

Therefore, Legese noted that the discussion with the Austrian Chancellor also aimed at drawing development lessons and strengthening cooperation with the country.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) State Minister Ambassador Mesganu Arega held talks with the World Special Representative of the Austrian Chancellor, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal.

The information obtained from the MoFA showed that the discussion focused on bilateral ties, economic opportunities and regional developments of mutual importance.

Ambassador Mesganu said the diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Austria has been catalyzed to be sustained and deepened.

Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal on his part expressed Austria's long-term commitment to the relation it has with Ethiopia and shared his keenness to cooperate in areas such as Mining, Renewable Energy and Agriculture animal husbandry and poultry.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER 2023