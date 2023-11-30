Kenya: Politrack Africa Survey Names Top 20 Governors for Most Impactful County Projects

Nairobi — A recent survey conducted by Politrack has identified the top 20 Governors who have implemented the most impactful projects in their respective counties, particularly in the fields of education and infrastructure.

Leading the list is Kakamega's Fernandes Barasa, who is credited with significant achievements in youth empowerment, the implementation of solar-powered projects, and advancements in healthcare. Following closely is Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu, recognized for his efforts to provide farmers with access to grain dryers, improve local roads, and supply milk to early pre-primary schools, among other projects. He shares the second position with Patrick Ole Ntuntu of Narok, who is commended for constructing public washrooms and restful areas within Maasai Mara and inaugurating the Narok County Revenue bank.

Securing the third spot is Abdi Hassan Guyo of Isiolo, acknowledged for distributing relief food and medical supplies to households affected by floods and initiating water projects within the county. Simba Arati of Kisii County stands at the fourth position for his contributions to upgrading and rehabilitating healthcare facilities and roads, among other achievements.

Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay and Murang'a's Irungu Kang'ata share the fifth spot. Wanga is recognized for her efforts in promoting the county as a tourist destination by supporting cultural festivals and sporting events. Kang'ata, on the other hand, is praised for digitizing health records and introducing school feeding programs, among other initiatives.

Governor Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi secures the sixth position for his role in distributing certified seeds and subsidized fertilizer to local farmers, commissioning the Kiaga irrigation project in Nkondi ward, and unveiling a new cooler at the Kiracha Dairy plant. Additionally, he is recognized for commissioning various school projects, including an administration block and dormitory at Mugumango VTC in Ganga ward and providing a banana solar dryer in Chogoria for the Glory Women Group.

Position seven goes to Nandi's Stephen Sang, followed by Kwale's Fatuma Achani and Wisley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet, both at position 8. Ninth place is held by Mandera's Mohamed Adan Khalif, while the tenth position is shared by Embu's Cecily Mbarire and Erick Mutai of Kericho County.

Jonathan Lelelit ties for the eleventh position with Kirinyaga's Anne Waiguru, Mutula Kilonzo of Makueni takes the twelfth position, and George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia secures the thirteenth spot. Abdulswamad Nassir is placed fourteenth, followed by Siaya's James Orengo at fifteenth, and Kiambu's Kimani Wamatangi at position 16.

Anyang Nyong'o of Kisumu takes the seventeenth spot, followed by Ken Lusaka of Bungoma at position 18, while Wavinya Ndeti of Machakos ranks 19th, followed by Nyeri's Mutahi Kahiga.

According to the survey, some of the most impactful projects in Kakamega County include the Governor's Cup tournament, youth and women empowerment through beekeeping, the launch of the solar-powered Samitsi Market Water project, and the County shelter improvement program.

The survey relied on a sample size of 12,801 respondents across all 47 counties, with interviews conducted via telephone between November 1 and 8 this year.

