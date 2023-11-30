Kenya: KQ to Resume Weekly Flights to Mogadishu

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) is set to resume direct flights to Mogadishu from Nairobi.

The flights will start from February 14, 2024, after they were suspended in 2022 due to the Covid-+9 pandemic.

In a statement, the National carrier said that it will begin with three weekly flights.

KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Offficer Julius Thairu that the relaunch will reestablish links with Mogadishu, which will spur economic growth in the region.

"We are eager about the potential of re-establishing the link between Mogadishu and Nairobi through KQ," Thairu said.

"This move aligns with the increasing business and the growing number of air travel between Kenya and Somalia," he added.

"Kenya Airways is committed to providing high-quality service for our customers, as we work together to foster trade and investment for sustained growth,"he said.

The resumption of Mogadishu flights, the airline said, is part of KQ network expansion strategy of connecting the African continent.