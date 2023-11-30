Kenya: Come Out and Offer Us Support - Starlets Issue Rallying Call to Kenyans

Nairobi — National women's football team Harambee Starlets have issued a rallying call to Kenyans to come out and support them in Wednesday afternoon's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Botswana at the Nyayo National Stadium.

This is the first leg of the final round of qualification for next year's showpiece in Morocco, and victory for the Kenyan girls will place them at a prime position to qualify for the Continental showpiece for the second time in their history.

Football Kenya Federation has already announced a waiver on gate charges, just like it did against Cameroon in the first round when Starlets received immense support.

The players have now called on Kenyans to come out for the 3pm kick off, bring the noise and help them secure a ticket to the WAFCON.

"I want to urge the fans to come out in large numbers and early at the stadium. We know it is a weekday and most people are at work but I trust that we can still get a good number. We need their support," said head coach Beldine Odemba.

Captain Ruth Ingotsi says; "I want to ask the fans to come out. Always, as Starlets, we have never failed you. We will get to the pitch and fight for victory for the fans."

Striker Mwanahalima Adam added; "I want to ask everyone to be at the stadium early. Starlets never disappoint and it will not be different. Their voices in the stands will give us energy to take on Botswana."

The match kicks off at 3pm, but gates will be open from as early as 10am.