Kenya: 'Keep Fighting' - Mutunga Urges Youth to Keep Pushing for Change

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga returned to the national spotlight in Korogocho, urging young people to continue pushing for change to make their communities and Kenya better.

Echoing the call by youth leaders, Mutunga, who has been engaged in mentorship of youth, since he retired as Chief Justice, reminded the youth that they have the voice and power and must not stay in the waiting room.

"Young people must fight for the change and the future they desire - youth have a chance to play a part in shaping their destiny, that of their communities and country" Mutunga stated.

Mutunga was speaking at the Tambua Koch, an initiative that was first launched in Kibra and was now in Korogocho, to identify, nurture and support talent - to unleash potential.

He encouraged youth to use their talent and skills not only for individual development, but that of the community and country.

"Use whatever you have at your disposal, talent, skills and voice to make a difference, and cause change in your communities and in our country" he said.

The Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) partnered with Obonyo Foundation to host the event to celebrate talent in Korogocho and the neighbourhood - including Dandora, Mathare and Kariobangi.

The talent showcase brought together thousands of youths from different parts Nairobi, with tens of artists competing for awards.

Kennedy Odede, the founder and CEO of SHOFCO, who was recently named among Time 100 Impact Award honorees, urged youth to be the change they want to see.

"I used to sleep hungry in Kibera, and that is why through SHOFCO, we keep working hard to make a difference in communities - we started in Kibra, now we are in over 32 counties in the country - we started with 3 volunteers, now we have over 1000 staff." said Odede

Raphael Obonyo, an advisor and expert with the United Nations, and the founder of the Foundation that partnered with SHOFCO in Korogocho, reminded the youth that; "change does not happen on its own, it requires us - our action." said Obonyo

The Obonyo Foundation has over the years supported hundreds of needy and bright students with scholarships to go through high school and college education. The foundation has also donated sports kits and equipment to over 100 teams and youth orgnisations.