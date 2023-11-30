Kenya: 'Fadhee' Fired Up for Dubai 7s as Shujaa Continue Preps for Challenger Series, Paris Olympics

Nairobi — The men's national rugby 7s team assistant coach Louis "Fadhee" Kisia says now is the time for them to run the talk when they compete at this weekend's Dubai Invitational 7s in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kisia said the team have drawn up an impenetrable strategy to excel at the tournament but believes all that will count for nothing if they do not execute it to the letter.

"The boys and the mood in the camp is upbeat...the boys are ready. They know what is expected of them and we have set targets for ourselves but to achieve them we all have to work hard and to ensure we execute our roles well every time we take to the field," Kisia said.

Shujaa will be heading up north high on confidence after a blistering start to coach Kelvin "Bling" Wambua's reign during which they secured qualification to the Paris Olympics in September at the expense of South Africa at the Rugby Africa 7s in Harare, Zimbabwe.

They were unstoppable on home soil as they swat aside Samurai to win the Safari 7s at the RFUEA Grounds, a fortnight ago.

Regardless of their rampaging run so far, Kisia said they have not been resting on their laurels in training rather upping the ante.

"I think the preps have been going on well. We gave the boys some rest after the Safari 7s and we resumed this week...with our sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Today (Wednesday), we get some rest and then tomorrow (Thursday) we travel," he explained.

The Dubai 7s provides much-needed competitive preparation ahead of the Challenger Series through which Kenya will be angling to reclaim their status at the prestigious World Rugby 7s Series from which they were relegated in May this year.

It is also part of their preparations for the Paris Olympics set for July and August next year.

Kisia agreed that the more the competitive action for Shujaa the merrier for their ambitions going forward.

"I think I can pick a joke from our captain Onyala (Vincent) who said it feels as if we are in the HSBC World Rugby 7s Series due to these back-to-back tournaments. The other week we had the Safari 7s and now this weekend we have the Dubai 7s," the Strathmore Leos coach said.

Shujaa are in Pool C of the men's competition where they kick off their campaign against R10 Selects before battling Wailers and Speranza in the other group matches.