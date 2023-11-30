Kenya: Politrack Poll - Kakamega Top Performing County With 70.6% Score

Nairobi — A recent research by Politrack poll has ranked Kakamega as the best-performing county with the most significant initiatives.

According to the study, the county headed by Governor Fernandes Barasa ranked first out of 20 soaring 70.6 per cent performance rate.

The survey stated that Kakamega was followed by Uasin Gishu County with 69.8 per cent, Narok County 69.8 per cent, Isiolo, Kisii and Homabay with 68.4 per cent, 67.3 per cent, 66.1 per cent respectively.

"Most Impactful Project in Kakamega county include governor's cup tournament, empowering of youth and women in Kakamega County through beekeeping, launch of the solar-powered Samitsi Market Water project and County shelter improvement program," the report stated.

The Launch of 4,000 kits for Community Health Promoters, Commissioning of the expanded maternity wing at Lumakand, Level-4 hospital in Lugari Sub-County was listed among the top impactful projects in the county.

Kakamega also ranked the top county in in sporting with 63.2 per cent and Agriculture farming with 62.1 per cent.

However, in matters of health and Education, the county took position four and five respectively with 60.9 per cent and 59.4 per cent.

Nyeri County ranked number 20 out 20 scoring 55.2 per cent followed by Machakos county with 55.9 per cent and Baringo county with 56.4 per cent.

The survey sample size was 12,801 and it covered across all the 47 counties.

The interview was through telephone at the household level between date 1st - 8th Nov this year.