Kenya: Homabay MPs Call for Government Assistance Following Raging Floods That Has Wrecked Havoc Across the Country

Nairobi — Homabay County Leaders have implored the government to fast-track humanitarian assistance to residents surrounding Lake Victoria who have been displaced by floods due to the ongoing El-Nino rains.

Led by Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma they decried that more than 80 families displaced from their homes by the raging floods were forced to look for alternative places to stay.

"I want to ask the Deputy President not to take his eyes from Homabay County because we are covered by the largest stretch of Lake Victoria. When we are addressing the effects of floods in terms of long and short term, we need quick intervention of the government," Kaluma stated.

Karachuonyo MP Adipo Kuome said that areas in Kamser Nyakongo, Central Karachuonyo and Kogweno Oriang' locations in Rachuonyo North sub-county have been left homeless after their houses were marooned by water following heavy downpour.

Kuome asked the government to speedily intervene and offer assistance to the families saying the ongoing humanitarian efforts by Homabay County Government and Kenya Red Cross is not sufficient to help the families.

"Whatever they are giving is not enough although I must appreciate the efforts they have done thus far.I am appealing the government to build dykes to ensure the flood situation is arrested," he stated.

"I have tried getting assistance from the government but I have received no assistance from the government. We need the aid very urgently," he said.

A number of household items have been destroyed after several houses were flooded. The submerged houses have been rendered inhabitable forcing the owners to camp in various evacuation centers in the sub-county, including Yala primary school and Kogembo dispensary.

Nominated Senator Beatrice Ogolla urged the government to provide assistance to the affected households saying the situation has worsened as critical infrastructure like roads have been marooned by floods.

"The national government should enhance the assistance to ensure people are supported in terms of foodstuff and household provisions. We cannot stand and watch people lives are lost," Ogolla noted.

The leaders stated that problem has persisted in the area every rainy season and hence there was need for a permanent solution.