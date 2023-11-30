Kenya: Clinical Officers Threaten to Down Tools Within 21 Days Should CBA Talks Stall

Nairobi — The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) is demanding the Ministry of Health and County Government to expedite the promotion of all clinical officers within the next 21 days failure to which they will stage a strike.

In a statement, the union also asked the Ministry of Health to resume negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the deadlines for the talks having lapsed on October 13 this year.

This is despite the Employment and Labor Relations Court issuing orders to direct the Ministry and County Government to resume the negotiation with the quest to reach a consensus by December 5.

"Unfortunately, these directives have been ignored by the employers causing frustration among our members. Therefore, it's obvious that the delays in concluding the CBA negotiations appears to be intentional," the statement read.

KUCO expressed concern that the Ministry of Health and the devolved units had committed on 18th October to prioritize promotions within three months but the implementation of the agreement is yet to be effected.

"Its ironic that though they are clear and explicit policies on promotions and redesignation, employers deliberately impose obstacles to hinder upward mobility in public service," the statement signed by KUCO Chair Peter Wachira and General Secretary George Gibore.

The Union has also demanded that the Ministry of Health revises the circular advising the county government on the composition of primary care network committees within 21 days.

KUCO questioned why the circular Ministry of Health excluded the clinical officers from the Primary Care Network Committees yet they provide preventive and curative services.

"Its ironic that clinical officers were excluded by the Primary Care Network Service Committees.One wonders how such committees are expected to function optimally with such glaring omissions,"the statement read.

The Primary Health Care Act 2023 establishes a framework for delivering, accessing, and managing primary health care.

The Act also proposes the establishment of a Primary Healthcare Advisory Council at the National Government that advises the national government and county governments on implementation of primary healthcare services.

It also establishes the County Primary Health Care Advisory Committees at the county level that is tasked to ensure the effective implementation of primary healthcare through resource mobilization, advocacy and the planning and development of primary healthcare service delivery.