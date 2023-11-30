South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Are Making the Same Mistake Again

opinion

Extra Time: Chiefs have dragged their heels since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki last month, failing to hire his replacement. Inaction, argues Michael Madyira, will be their downfall.

It is now over a month since Kaizer Chiefs fired their former coach Molefi Ntseki and in football, time is money.

Cavin Johnson was immediately thrust into the role of caretaker coach while Molefi Ntseki's former assistant coach Arthur Zwane was demoted to work with their development side.

These were changes expected to improve things at Amakhosi but everything is stagnant at the moment.

The club stated they were in the hunt for a substantive coach to replace Ntseki.

But more than a month later, Johnson is still the interim trainer, very unusual for a big football institution club that should be serious about competing for trophies.

Various names have been mentioned as Ntseki's possible replacements including Pitso Mosimane, Brazilian Alexandre Gallo, ex-Wydad Casablanca coach Svan Vandenbroeck and Manchester City's external analyst Raul Caneda.

But the Soweto giants are taking too long to settle for a man who would be entrusted to rescue their season.

The term has not even reached the halfway stage but is approaching that mark and that calls for the need to make swift decisions now.

It looks like Johnson is on trial, but time is ticking away.

Undoubtedly experienced, Johnson has done little to convince both Chiefs fans and neutrals that he can end their eight-year trophy drought.

In the four games he has been in charge, nothing has changed in terms of play and his brand of football does not inspire confidence that he is the right man for Amakhosi.

What is happening at Chiefs is typical of how they have been making mistakes in hiring coaches and signing players since 2015.

It seems they have learned nothing at Naturena.

This is the time for Amakhosi to be decisive and at least give themselves a chance at the Nedbank Cup instead of repeating the same mistakes over and over again.