South Africa: City of Joburg Flouts High Court Ruling and Reappoints City Manager Floyd Brink

29 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

The ANC/EFF/PA coalition in the City of Johannesburg council has reappointed city manager Floyd Brink weeks after the high court gave the city 10 days to name a replacement.

The City of Johannesburg's city manager, Floyd Brink, has been reappointed three weeks after the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that his appointment was unlawful and that he must be replaced within 10 days.

The reappointment was made possible by a "re-tabled and previously adopted" report by the ANC/EFF/PA alliance, which also enjoys the support of other smaller political parties including the AIC, during an ordinary council meeting on Wednesday.

The DA vehemently opposed and voted against the motion, but was defeated as it did not have the necessary majority. This comes after it challenged Brink's appointment, which took place in February, in the high court.

On 7 November, acting Judge Steven Budlender ruled in favour of the DA and ordered that the appointment be reversed due to the unlawful processes leading up to Brink's appointment.

"The decision of the second respondent, the Council of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, on 22 February 2023 to rescind the prior decision to re-advertise the position of the City Manager; and authorise the Executive Mayor to apply 'corrective measures pertaining to the recruitment process of the City Manager, Mr Floyd Brink, as a matter of urgency', is declared...

