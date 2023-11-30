Botswana: The Eulogy Replays Gender Based Violence

Gaborone — Hard working and enthusiastic artists who aspire to be instruments of artistic excellence in Botswana staged a play on Tuesday, which signifies gender-based violence (GBV) in the society.

The play titled, The Eulogy, was staged at the National Museum's Little Theatre and the main actor, Lady Tlhowe, was playing the character of Nonofo Ikgopoleng, who died.

It was on the day of her burial that she narrated the story, recalling the events that led to her untimely demise and this is how the play got its title.

The director of the play, Andy Batshogile, said in interview that The Eulogy is a production for everyone, the young and the old, where Nonofo's family members and friends take turns in eulogising her, simultaneously stringing together her life story.

He also said the play addresses GBV suffered specifically by women and children.

Batshogile further explained that the play is for Batswana as the nation still battles alarming statistics where GBV is a concern in the lives of women and men, both being victims.

He said it is a roller coaster performance of emotions, as at one moment, it is filled with joy and laughter and in another, pain and sadness, simply painting the realities the society is going through.

"Even though it is a fictitious rendition, it carries real life struggles and its purpose is to sensitise and tell people's stories in one theatrical performance," he said.

The director said while Botswana has had several other monologues presented, this remains a peculiar presentation that places people in real life situations, which they go through.

Batshogile has directed both musical and theatrical productions over the years and has had the privilege of touring the globe.

He works with a crew comprising Lady Tlhowe, a seasoned actor who has been in the industry for more than 20 years; Keba is also an actor and singer of note who is always on standby to fill-in for Lady.

The trio, who have graduated from film school, also handles technical needs for the show.

