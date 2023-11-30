Botswana: First Lady Launches Unifying Campaign

Gaborone — First Lady Neo Masisi yesterday(November 29) launched the Unifying Campaign which is pioneered by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

The organisation is an advocacy institution where the First Ladies of Africa leverage on their unique position to spearhead policies that make health services accessible and laws that boost women and youth empowerment. The organisation which, boasts membership from 54 countries, has 29 active First Ladies.

The Unifying Campaign was first launched in the Democratic Republic of Congo under the #WeAreEqual slogan and all First Ladies were expected to launch the campaign in their respective countries.

The campaign has four pillars of health, gender based violence, education and economic empowerment. It also seeks to bridge gender disparities and to advance the gender equality campaign.

Launching the campaign, Ms Masisi said the four pillars complemented programmes undertaken by her office such as Dipalametse, Youth dialogue on substance abuse and Eseng Mo Ngwaneng .

As the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence has kicked-off, Ms Masisi urged everyone to unite and prevent violence against women and girls. She also encouraged women and girls to build strong support systems which would lead them to growth and to thrive.

She advised women to take up prominent roles with confidence. Ms Masisi also encouraged women and girls to seek mentors.

She urged communities and all stakeholders to fight gender based violence and called on government to drive the gender equality agenda, adding that collaboration would make the difference.

For her part, Chairperson of the National Gender Commission, Ms Joy Phumaphi said the fight for gender equality was not the responsibility of a few individuals, but a collective effort.

"By unifying our voices and actions we can dismantle barriers that perpetuate gender inequalities and build a world where everyone can thrive and reach their fullest potential," said Ms Phumaphi.

She applauded the First Lady's efforts of empowering the girl-child, promoting mental well-being, empowering women and fighting gender based violence.

She said Ms Masisi's passion and hard work had laid a solid foundation for a movement that would resonate with generations of Batswana.

