Somalia: Somali PM Chairs Jubaland Cabinet Meeting On Flood Disaster

29 November 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the meeting of Jubaland cabinet last night in Kismayo City.

The meeting focused on current flood crisis, the efforts to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and rescue many stranded in their villages in Jubaland state.

The war on against Al-Shabaab was among top on the agenda, according to a statement issued by the office of the PM.

The prime minister spent days to assess situation in Jubaland, specifically flood disaster which uprooted thousands of people who are in dire need of help.

During a visit to a temporary IDP camp in Luglow, located near Kismayo and home to thousands of families seeking shelter from the flooding along the Jubba River, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for federal emergency agencies and international relief organizations to expedite their efforts.

The aim is to prevent any further deterioration of livelihoods and the potential for health crises in Jubbaland.

El Nino-induced flash floods have caused significant devastation in riverine and low-lying districts across Gedo, Lower Jubba, and Middle Jubba regions. Jubbaland is currently grappling with this humanitarian catastrophe and is in urgent need of support.

Somali government dispatched aid to the flood-hit areas and appealed for international support as the the crisis are vast and devestating.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.