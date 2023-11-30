Somalia: Somali PM Chairs Jubaland Cabinet Meeting On Flood Disaster

Kismayo, Somalia — The prime minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the meeting of Jubaland cabinet last night in Kismayo City.

The meeting focused on current flood crisis, the efforts to deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and rescue many stranded in their villages in Jubaland state.

The war on against Al-Shabaab was among top on the agenda, according to a statement issued by the office of the PM.

The prime minister spent days to assess situation in Jubaland, specifically flood disaster which uprooted thousands of people who are in dire need of help.

During a visit to a temporary IDP camp in Luglow, located near Kismayo and home to thousands of families seeking shelter from the flooding along the Jubba River, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for federal emergency agencies and international relief organizations to expedite their efforts.

The aim is to prevent any further deterioration of livelihoods and the potential for health crises in Jubbaland.

El Nino-induced flash floods have caused significant devastation in riverine and low-lying districts across Gedo, Lower Jubba, and Middle Jubba regions. Jubbaland is currently grappling with this humanitarian catastrophe and is in urgent need of support.

Somali government dispatched aid to the flood-hit areas and appealed for international support as the the crisis are vast and devestating.