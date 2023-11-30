Somalia: Al-Shabaab Targets CCTV Cameras At Businesses Doors in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — An explosion took place on Tuesday night at a spare parts shop, which is located in the Black Sea neighborhood of the Howlwadag district.

The IED blast is linked to the Al-Shabaab after they threatened to take action against the business centers that abide by the government directive to install CCTV cameras.

In the past few days, businesses in Mogadishu have been under pressure from NISA about the CCTV installations in their doors, while the Al-Shabaab has issued a stiff warning.

This led to the closure of some business centers, arguing the NISA order made it very difficult for them to carry out due to fears for their lives, given the Al-Shabaab threats.

Al-Shabaab has clearly stated that they are targeting anyone who fulfills the government's instructions to allow their business centers to be installed with security cameras.

The CCTV is intended to record incidents that happen on all streets and businesses' doors in Mogadishu amid a decline in the Al-Shabaab bomb attacks and targeted assassinations.

Somalia's spy agency [NISA] has installed new CCTV cameras in the capital to help prevent attacks. Several cameras have already been blown up by Al-Shabaab, using IEDs.