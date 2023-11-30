Africa: As UAE COP28 Agenda Raises Scepticism, African Scientists Call for End to New Fossil Fuel Exploration Scramble

analysis

African scientists, experts and some global climate policy leads have called for an ambitious goal-setting COP28 as negotiations start in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December. Though many are calling for an end to fossil fuel exploration, especially on the African continent, the location of the negotiations has called into question how ambitious the talks will be.

It is projected to be the hottest year on record - this being attributable primarily to emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. The signs are growing by the day that the world is surpassing the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. For decades, many have warned of the consequences of global warming, urging leaders to take ambitious climate action.

As the 28th Congress of the Parties (COP28) kicks off on Thursday in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, African and global scientists, experts and civil society are, once again, calling for urgent climate action.

Considered to be heating at a faster rate than the rest of the world, the African continent is facing devastating impacts of climate change, such as extreme heat, droughts, floods, disruption to food supply and shrinking forests. As the scramble for oil and gas on the continent continues, leaving its countries poorer and more energy insecure - as history has shown in oil- and gas-rich countries - the funds to shield themselves from the impact of climate change will shrink further.

In light of these realities, 50 African scientists and Greenpeace Africa are calling on African heads of state...