Rwanda: Bruce Melodie, Shaggy Thrill Iheartradio Jingle Ball Tour in Texas

Last evening, Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie joined Jamaican legend Shaggy on stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Texas Edition to perform their trending song 'When She's Around'.

The 'Katerina' hitmaker broke the record as the first Rwandan artiste to perform at the 14,000-seat Dickies Arena in Dallas and the only one to share the stage with the Jamaican-American reggae icon.

The concert also featured performances by mega music stars including AleXa, Paul Russell, Big Time Rush, P1Harmony and many more.

Speaking to The New Times after the show, Bruce described his performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour as a dream come true and a legendary moment not only for him but for the entire Rwandan music industry.

The artiste signed to 1:55AM Entertainment also thanked Shaggy for giving him the opportunity to feature on his Funga Macho remix, which is the main reason why he is able to perform at some of the biggest shows in the US, including the just-concluded iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Texas edition.

"It is beyond imagination to share the stage with a legend like Shaggy at a big concert like this. This is a sign that anything is possible and the younger generation should look up to moments like this. This is just the beginning!" Bruce remarked.

The performance attracted the attention of many influential people in Rwanda, including music celebrities, socialites, government officials and many others, who were all amazed to see Bruce take the stage carrying the Rwandan flag.

Bruce will fly back to Rwanda over the weekend to perform at the Move Africa Tour, which will take place in Kigali and will be headlined by rap legend Kendrick Lamar, before heading back to the US for another big show at the Amerant Bank Arena in Miami.

Spanning 11 stops across the United States this year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is one of the biggest holiday events in the U.S. The tour has featured performances from some of the most popular contemporary acts throughout the last few decades, including Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber and many others.

About Bruce Melodie

Born and raised in Kigali, Rwanda, Bruce Melodie has cemented his name with his diverse talents as a singer-songwriter, composer, and producer. Renowned for his distinctive blend of R&B, Pop, Afrobeats and Amapiano, Melodie has achieved remarkable success on the African music scene earning a multitude of accolades including the Superstar Award from Primus Guma Guma 8 the most prestigious music competition in Rwanda. and the Trace Award 2023 Best Rwandan Artist.