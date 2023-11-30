Rwanda/Tanzania: Singida's Kagere Relieved After Breaking 10-Game Goal Drought

Singida Big Stars striker Meddie Kagere is breathing a sigh of relief after his goal against Coastal Union in the Tanzanian Premier League brought his 10-game goal drought to an end.

Kagere has failed to find the back of the net since the beginning of the league campaign until he scored the winning goal as his team beat Coastal Union 2-1 on Monday, November 27, a result that saw Singida move to third place with 18 points, six behind leaders Young Africans.

The Rwanda international admits it has been long since he last scored for the club before promising to score more goals to help his club compete for the league title.

"It has been so long time without scoring a goal so I am happy to be back on the scoresheet and at the same time help my team move up on the table. It is time to score more goals for my team," Kagere told Times Sport.

"I was born to score, so I am here to help my team, to score many goals which can help the team compete for the league title."

Kagere netted seven league goals for Singida last season and he hopes to improve the tally this season.

Born in Kampala on October 10, 1986, Kagere formally started his football career at Mbale Heroes where he played from 2004 to 2006 before joining now-defunct Atraco FC in Rwanda.

He played for Mbale Heroes FC, Kibuye FC, ATRACO FC, Kiyovu Sports, Mukura Victory Sports & Loisirs, Police FC, ES Zarzis, Rayon Sports, Albanian Superliga side KF Tirana and Gor Mahia F.C.