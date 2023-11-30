Rwanda: I Am Not Afraid of Being Sacked - Mbungo on AS Kigali Future

Under-fire André Casa Mbungo insists he remains relaxed despite reports suggesting that he is on brink for being sacked by AS Kigali.

AS Kigali has had a sloppy start to the season which saw them drop to 13th position in the table with 10 points in 11 league games from which the team won recorded two victories, four draws and five defeats.

With the performance, Mbungo currently finds himself under increasing pressure with his future at the club now hanging by a thread.

Asked about his future after AS Kigali's 1-1 draw against APR FC on Saturday at Kigali Pelé Stadium, the coach told the media that he is not afraid of being sacked and would welcome the decision should the club management decide to abrogate his contract.

He, however, still believes in 'second chance' to fix the club's stumbling campaign.

"I am not afraid of being sacked and that is the first thing, this is part of this business. I have been a professional coach for many years, but if you are afraid, you don't venture into football coaching," Mbungo said.

"I believe that we can turn things around and I am a coach who can work with this team. So I am not afraid to get sacked, never."

"A coach who doesn't perform well can be fired, but I don't invent productivity, I prepare it. I only do what I am capable of, I believe in what I do because I do it with all my heart," former Police and Rayon Sports tactician further explained.

Mbungo went on to say that it takes a lot to prepare a player, on and off the pitch, to perform well.

His comments were linked to reports indicating that the City of Kgali-sponsored club is experiencing financial constraints with players yet to receive salaries over the past two months.

"Football has so many realities both on and off the field. Even in this game( against APR FC), we were not mentally prepared yet there are a lot of things that players need to perform well," he said.

AS Kigali next play Mukura VS on December 3 at Kigali Pelé Stadium.