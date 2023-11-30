South Africa: Officials 'Frustrated' Over Delay in Vote on National Health Insurance Bill

30 November 2023
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) elected to delay a vote on the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill after a recommendation in a letter by NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo.

Masondo asked to defer the vote to December 6, 2023, and Chief Whip Seiso Joel Mohai tabled the amendment to allow the debate to continue on the requested date. According to News24 sources, the process has been frustrating. Eight provinces, with the Western Cape being the only exception, supported the motion on the he debate taking place next week.

In June 2023, opposition parties raised concerns over the African National Congress's approval of the NHI Bill, citing potential corruption and public health facilities' general unreadiness.

