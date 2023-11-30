Uganda: Petroleum Authority of Uganda Launches E-Work Permit System for Oil and Gas Sector

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) has unveiled the E-Work Permit Recommendations System (EWPRS).

This online platform aims to streamline the process of recommending and approving work permits for both local and international investors in the industry.

PAU Board Chairperson, Jane Mulemwa, expressed optimism about the impact of the new system, stating,

"The E-Work Permit Recommendations System will not only expedite the approval of work permits but will also enhance transparency in attracting expatriates. This, in turn, will contribute to the crucial transfer of knowledge to our local actors."

The move comes as a response to the surge in the sector's growth, with the oil and gas industry witnessing the involvement of over 1,500 expatriates and 12,000 local actors between 2017 and 2023.

Recognizing the need to standardize the work permit system, the PAU is taking proactive measures to ensure that experts seeking engagement in the sector meet the necessary standards.

Jane Ahebwa, Director of Economic and National Content Monitoring at PAU, highlighted the significance of the online system in enforcing industry standards.

"The E-Work Permit Recommendations System will be a game-changer, ensuring that both expatriates and local actors adhere to the stringent requirements set for the sector," she stated.

Ahebwa further revealed that the manual system will be phased out early next year, marking a decisive shift towards the fully digitalized process.

The final integration with the immigration department is expected to further enhance the system's efficiency.

As Uganda positions itself as a key player in the global oil and gas landscape, the introduction of the E-Work Permit Recommendations System reflects a commitment to fostering a dynamic and responsive regulatory environment.

The move is poised to not only attract top talent to the sector but also fortify the knowledge-sharing ecosystem between local and international stakeholders.

In the coming months, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry will witness a seamless transition to the new online system, marking a pivotal moment in the sector's pursuit of excellence and international best practices