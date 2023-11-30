Uganda: Milestone for Uganda As Museveni Commissions State of the Art Diagnostic Manufacturing Facility

29 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Canary Mugume

Uganda has inaugurated a cutting-edge diagnostic manufacturing facility in Kampala, marking the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni, who officially commissioned the facility, highlighted the potential for the country to save millions of dollars previously spent on importing diagnostic test kits.

Uganda's annual expenditure on diagnostic test kits for diseases such as HIV, malaria, and Hepatitis B has been around $200 million.

With the establishment of this fully-automated facility, the country is poised to become self-sufficient in manufacturing diagnostic test kits, significantly reducing import costs.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Museveni commended the scientists for their achievement and urged Ugandans to capitalize on the African market to transform the continent.

"Today marks a significant leap for Uganda. We commend our scientists for developing the capacity to manufacture test kits locally. It's crucial for us to harness the potential of the African market for the benefit of our businesses and the continent at large," emphasized Museveni.

Dr. Cedric Akwesigye, the proprietor of the facility, revealed plans for the next phase, aiming to establish a vaccine-manufacturing facility. However, he noted a funding gap for the ambitious project.

"Our vision doesn't stop here. The next phase involves building a vaccine-manufacturing facility. Funding remains a challenge, but we are determined to contribute to advancing healthcare capabilities in the region," stated Dr. Akwesigye.

Responding to this challenge, President Museveni directed the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to provide support for the facility's proprietors to complete the second phase of the project.

