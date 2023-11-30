Rwanda: Kayonga Named Rwandan Envoy in Turkey

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday, nominated Lt Gen (Rtd) Charles Kayonga as Rwanda's ambassador to Turkey, replacing Fidelis Mironko who has served in similar capacity since 2020.

Kayonga returns to diplomacy four years after he last served as Rwanda's ambassafor to China.

A former Chief of Defence Staff in Rwanda Defence Force, Kayonga was recently retired from the military.

Meanwhile, the same cabinet meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente also named Marie Grace Nishimwe as the new Director General of the National Land Authority.

Nishimwe replaces Esperence Mukamana, who was relieved of her duties in August this year over reasons that were not specified.

The new boss at the lands authority is no stranger in this domain, having previously worked as the Deputy Registrar and head of the land administration department in the same institution.

She also chairs the governing council of the Institution of Real Property Valuers of Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved different envoys to represent their countries in Rwanda, including Janet Mwawasi Oben, who will work as the new Kenyan High Commissioner to Rwanda.

Kenya has not had a substantive High Commissioner to Rwanda for some years now.

Other envoys that were approved include Mauro Massoni, who will represent Italy with residence in Kampala, while Michael J. H. Rammelhoff will work as the honorary consul of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Norway.