Rwanda: Mbungo Steps Down as AS Kigali Head Coach

AS Kigali head coach André Casa Mbungo has resigned from his role citing 'unfulfilled promises'.

Club's Team Manager Innocent Bayingana confirmed to Times Sport that Mbungo handed in his resignation letter on Wednesday evening.

"Yes, we received his resignation letter this evening (Wednesday)," Bayingana said in an interview.

Assistant coach Shaban Mbarushimana will take charge of the club on interim basis until a new coach is appointed.

A fortnight ago, Mbungo informed AS Kigali management about his desire to leave, claiming that his squad is not good enough meet his ambitions.

In addition, it is reported that the coach on several occasions asked the club to address persistent financial problems that saw players go two months without getting salaries, hence affecting their performance on the pitch.

Mbungo officially joined AS Kigali on April 25, 2022, in what was his third spell at the club. He eventually guided the club to Peace Cup glory.

The former Police and Rayon Sports tactician leaves the team in 13th place on the Primus National League table standings with 10 points after 11 matches.

He becomes the sixth coach to exit a topflight club since the new season began in August.