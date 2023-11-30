Uganda: Bobi Wine Back in UK 10 Years After Being Banned in Country

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has arrived in England ten years after he was banned from the country.

On Wednesday, via social media platform X, Kyagulanyi confirmed his return to the country.

"London, it's been 10 long years!" he posted on X.

This is the first time Kyagulanyi has stepped into London since 2014 when he was denied UK visa over "controversial anti-gay lyrics" in one of his songs.

It should be remembered that Kyagulanyi, who had scheduled to perform in London and Birmingham in 2014, saw his shows canceled by UK authorities following objections from anti-gay activists over his alleged homophobic stance.

However, at the beginning of this month, the NUP principal revealed that his ban from the UK had been overturned.

In his reaction to the ban cancellation, Kyagulanyi said it had not been fair for him to be denied entry into UK yet President Yoweri Museveni who he accuses of tyranny continued to access the country freely.

"Their main argument has been that it is unfair to open their doors for Gen. Museveni, a world-renowned tyrant, and yet continue to shut the door for me, who, together with many others, is working to build a free and democratic country," he stated.

Kyagulanyi's ban cancellation followed years of engagements between his lawyers and the British authorities to have the musician-turned-politician allowed to access UK.