Somalia: EU Pledges 1 Million Euros in Aid to Equip Somali Armed Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Ministry of Defense of Somalia has announced that the EU donated additional vital support, including military equipment worth one million euros.

In a press release from the Ministry of Defence, the financial aid given to the Somali armed forces is increasing the training and equipping of the Soldiers battling against Al-Shabaab.

The Ministry of Defense said that the equipment would help the SNA to take over the responsibility of security operations in the country from the exiting African Union troops.

The European Union stepped up to support the Somali Army through the EU Training Mission in Somalia for a long time, making it the second biggest donor from the West.

The council has approved a budget of 1 million euros, under the European Peace Center, to support the equipping of the Armed Forces, so that they have a visible power.

The EU assistance will strengthen the quality of the Somali forces that will be trained at the training center of General Dhagabadan in Mogadishu, according to the defense ministry.

With the support of the US and other partners, including the EU and AU, the Somali army gained control of more territory from Al-Shabaab during the first phase of the ongoing operations.

The Somali government says it plans to shift military tactics against al-Shabab amid increased resistance and threats coming from the Al-Qaeda-linked militant groups.