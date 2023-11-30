Somalia: Extreme Rainfall Is Increasing Even More Than Expected in Somalia

Mogadishu — SoDMA said the Juba and Shabelle rivers are rising after heavy rains fell in parts of the country and the highlands of Ethiopia, which means that the flooding will continue and may cause loss of life and property.

The death toll from flash flooding caused by torrential rains in Somalia has risen to 96, with nearly two million people driven from their homes, according to the national disaster agency [SoMDA].

The Horn of Africa region is experiencing heavy downpours and floods linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, killing dozens of people and causing large-scale displacement, including in Somalia, where the rains have destroyed bridges and inundated residential areas.

Humanitarian groups have warned that the situation is only likely to worsen and called for urgent global intervention as El Nino is expected to last until at least April 2024.