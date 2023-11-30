Kenya: Sajaka Suspends Top City Inspectorate Chiefs Over Harassment of Traders

29 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has suspended top City Inspectorate officials after a spate of incidents against traders.

In the changes announced Wednesday, Chief Officer Tony Kimani was replaced by Eva Wairiuko.

Acting County Secretary Patrick Analo said the decision follows a series of incidents and investigations into recent confrontations between traders, motorists, and business owners in various parts of the city.

Wairiuko will now serve as the Security and Compliance Chief Officer while William Kangogo has been appointed Acting Director of the City Inspectorate in place of Benjamin Omondi.

Assistant Director of Operations Carol Njunguna has been suspended pending further inquiry.

Governor Sakaja had previously issued an apology on October 23, condemning the actions of his inspectorate officers for mistreating hawkers and confiscating their merchandise.

This move follows an incident in October 2023 when city inspectorate officers were captured on camera clashing with traders and hawkers during a crackdown on unlicensed businesses in the Central Business District (CBD).

