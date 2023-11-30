Kenyan Environmentalist Lamech Opiyo to Represent Youth Voices at COP28

Nairobi — In the face of escalating global climate challenges, Rotary International members are taking proactive steps to drive sustainable practices and contribute to vital discussions on environmental conservation.

Lamech Opiyo, a dedicated environmentalist from Nairobi, Kenya, has been selected as one of 22 young volunteers by Rotary to participate in the prestigious International Climate Summit COP28, set to be held in Dubai.

Lamech Opiyo has been at the forefront of numerous environmental conservation initiatives in his native Kenya, with a remarkable impact on 15 schools across the country. His efforts encompass diverse activities such as tree planting, environmental education, and advocacy, reaching over 20,000 students nationwide. Lamech also holds a pivotal role as one of the lead coordinators of the Adopt-A-River initiative, a collaborative effort between Rotary D9212 and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

This project's primary objective is the revitalization of the Nairobi River, focusing on cleanup operations, community empowerment, capacity building, and tree planting along the riverbanks. Additionally, Lamech leads the "End Warming Now" initiative, dedicated to raising awareness about the effects of climate change.

Lamech passionately advocates for investment in renewable energy technologies, such as solar, wind, geothermal, tidal, and others, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels--a major contributor to climate change. He emphasizes the importance of embracing a green economy and incorporating circular economy principles into product design, prioritizing durability, reparability, and recyclability to minimize waste and resource consumption.

With a background in environmental studies and community development, Lamech Opiyo combines his academic knowledge with his heartfelt commitment to environmental conservation. His participation in COP28 will undoubtedly enhance his understanding of climate action, enabling him to spearhead future initiatives aimed at making a lasting impact both locally and globally.

Rotary International's active involvement in COP28 underscores its unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and underscores the pivotal role that young generations play in confronting climate change challenges. As Rotary International President Gordon McInally affirms, these young leaders are not mere conference attendees but agents of change, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the global stage.

Rotary members worldwide have pioneered an array of community-driven solutions to address environmental issues, from reforestation projects in Madagascar to sustainable farming practices in Taiwan and the preservation of mangrove forests on a global scale. Rotary's charitable arm, The Rotary Foundation, has committed over US$23.7 million to support sustainable, community-centered environmental projects and provide scholarships for professionals pursuing careers related to environmental conservation.