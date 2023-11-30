Kenya: Govt to Disburse Sh625 Million to Kenyans Adversely Affected By the Ongoing Floods

Nairobi — Government will disburse Sh625.8 million to benefit 500,000 Kenyans in eight counties across the country affected by the ongoing flood situation.

Addressing the media on Wednesday at the National El nino Emergency and Disaster Response command centre at Nyayo house Nairobi ,government spoke person Isaac Mwaura said the funds will be disbursed under the cash transfer program under the Hunger Safety Net Funds in Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Samburu, Tana River, Isiolo and Garissa counties.

Mwaura noted that government is already distributing food and non food items to 11 counties across the country to benefit those affected by the floods.

"The government continues to intensify emergency response efforts in counties affected by the floods.Government has already distributed food to 12 counties including Mombasa, Kwale, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Busia, Kitui, Isiolo and Samburu counties," Mwaura said.

He added that food and non food items are similarly stockpiled in strategic location in 4 most affected counties including Tanar River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

"Rainfall in the four most affected counties is expected to decrease in both intensity and coverage thus providing a conducive environment to faccilitate the repair of infrastructure," he stated.

Mwaura said the repair of roads destroyed by floods will aid the distribution of essential items such as food and medicine to those affected.

A total of 93,432 households have so far been affected by floods with 391 Diarrhea cases having been reported in Garissa,Kwale,Mandera,and Wajir counties.

"The situation in these counties has led to an increase in disease outbreak such as Cholera,Malaria,and Diarrhea,"He said noting that 94 cases of Cholera have been reported in Lamu County.

Mwaura added that 10 counties including Isiolo, Homabay, Samburu, Kwale, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Meru and Kisumu still remains on high alert as government continues to monitor the situation across the country.

"The national death toll remains at 120 people," Mwaura noted.