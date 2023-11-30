Kenya: 2 Businessmen Charged With Obtaining 3,000 Bags of Subsidized Fertilizer Under False Pretences

30 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Two business men have been charged for obtaining 3,000 bags of fertilizer valued at Sh7.5 million by false pretense that they were farmers bases at Narok county.

The accused Julius Kipkemei Serem and Lakakeny ole Kanyioni obtained the government subsidy fertilizer between February 1 and August 1 2023.

The prosecution told that Serem through fraudulent means obtained 158 bags of fertilizer valued at 395,000 which could not have been supplied to him had he placed true information before government officers based at National Cereals board at Narok County.

All the two accused persons were ordered to deposit a cash bail of 200,000 shillings each or provide a bond of Ksh.600,000 plus a surerty.

Their criminal case will be mentioned on 13th December 2023

