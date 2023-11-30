Kenya: ODM Activist Nuru Okanga Charged With Insulting President Ruto

30 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) activist has been charged for insulting president William Ruto, through his YouTube account.

Okanga was appearing before Nairobi chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina where he denied the criminal charge.

According to the prosecution, the accused printed the abusive words on 20th November 2023.

The court was told that the accused uttered the words that are contrary to section 23 of the cyber crime Act.

The accused was apprehended on 29th November 2023 and taken to Central police station before the prosecution preferred criminal charges against him.

According to his defense lawyer the accused is supposed to join form one next year, despite being a parent and sole bread winner of his family.

The trial court directed the accused to deposit a cash bail of 10, 000 shillings to secure his release.

The matter was fixed for pre-trial on 13th December 2023.

