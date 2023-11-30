Kenya: CS Murkomen Orders Crackdown on Private Vehicles Operating as PSVs

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered a crackdown on private vehicles operating as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, Murkomen directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to begin the exercise Friday.

The CS observed that a section of motorists had developed the tendency to operate as PSVs without authorisation.

He indicated that private vehicles will be required to follow procedures established for PSVs that include paying inspection fees and all other necessary taxes.

Developing story ......