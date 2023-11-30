Kenya: CS Murkomen Orders Crackdown on Private Vehicles Operating as PSVs

30 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Elly Junior

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered a crackdown on private vehicles operating as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, Murkomen directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to begin the exercise Friday.

The CS observed that a section of motorists had developed the tendency to operate as PSVs without authorisation.

He indicated that private vehicles will be required to follow procedures established for PSVs that include paying inspection fees and all other necessary taxes.

Developing story ......

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.